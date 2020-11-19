A vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech is also included in China’s emergency use programme. Photo: AFP A vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech is also included in China’s emergency use programme. Photo: AFP
A vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech is also included in China’s emergency use programme. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

China Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine taken by about 1 million people under emergency use scheme

  • Beijing launched programme for essential workers and other groups in July as clinical studies to prove vaccines’ safety and efficacy were ongoing
  • No serious adverse reactions reported by recipients Sinopharm’s chairman says

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:13pm, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech is also included in China’s emergency use programme. Photo: AFP A vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech is also included in China’s emergency use programme. Photo: AFP
A vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech is also included in China’s emergency use programme. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE