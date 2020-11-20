Smoke and steam rising from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China's Shanxi province in 2019. Photo: AP Smoke and steam rising from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China's Shanxi province in 2019. Photo: AP
China’s vow to cut carbon emissions clashes with plans to expand coal power plants, report says

  • Xi Jinping’s UN pledge to make China carbon neutral by 2060 conflicts with plans to expand the country’s coal-power capacity, two research groups say
  • Next five-year plan for energy should phase out coal-fired power plants and double expansion of wind and solar power, they urge

Jane Cai
Updated: 6:55am, 20 Nov, 2020

