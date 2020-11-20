Workers in China may have to wait longer to retire, according to a plan by the Communist Party. Even though no details or dates for raising the retirement age were specified, workers have been vocal on social media. Photo: Reuters
China’s Communist Party meets worker anger with plan to raise retirement age for greying population
- The percentage of people in China aged over 60 may exceed 33 per cent by 2053
- The retirement age has not changed for more than four decades and is lower than in many other countries
