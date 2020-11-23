The 2021-25 five-year plan is expected to introduce policies to address China’s unbalanced population, with an increasingly greying demographic and an overburdened workforce, reports China Daily. Photo: Xinhua The 2021-25 five-year plan is expected to introduce policies to address China’s unbalanced population, with an increasingly greying demographic and an overburdened workforce, reports China Daily. Photo: Xinhua
The 2021-25 five-year plan is expected to introduce policies to address China’s unbalanced population, with an increasingly greying demographic and an overburdened workforce, reports China Daily. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

China plans incentives to boost population growth and address ageing society: reports

  • China reportedly considering financial and policy support in 2021-25 five-year plan to encourage couples to have more children
  • Policies to suppress population growth must be replaced by a system to boost fertility: Legal Daily

Topic |   Ageing society
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:10pm, 23 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The 2021-25 five-year plan is expected to introduce policies to address China’s unbalanced population, with an increasingly greying demographic and an overburdened workforce, reports China Daily. Photo: Xinhua The 2021-25 five-year plan is expected to introduce policies to address China’s unbalanced population, with an increasingly greying demographic and an overburdened workforce, reports China Daily. Photo: Xinhua
The 2021-25 five-year plan is expected to introduce policies to address China’s unbalanced population, with an increasingly greying demographic and an overburdened workforce, reports China Daily. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE