The 2021-25 five-year plan is expected to introduce policies to address China’s unbalanced population, with an increasingly greying demographic and an overburdened workforce, reports China Daily. Photo: Xinhua
China plans incentives to boost population growth and address ageing society: reports
- China reportedly considering financial and policy support in 2021-25 five-year plan to encourage couples to have more children
- Policies to suppress population growth must be replaced by a system to boost fertility: Legal Daily
Topic | Ageing society
The 2021-25 five-year plan is expected to introduce policies to address China’s unbalanced population, with an increasingly greying demographic and an overburdened workforce, reports China Daily. Photo: Xinhua