China /  Society

Coronavirus: hundreds of flights cancelled at busy Shanghai airport as China tackles local outbreak

  • Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found in the past few days
  • Authorities in China have recently focused on imported frozen food and other inbound shipments that have been blamed for infections

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:31pm, 24 Nov, 2020

