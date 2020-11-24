Security workers prepare to administer Covid-19 tests to workers in the car park at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on Monday, November 23, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: hundreds of flights cancelled at busy Shanghai airport as China tackles local outbreak
- Shanghai has reported seven local infections linked to the airport this month, with most cases found in the past few days
- Authorities in China have recently focused on imported frozen food and other inbound shipments that have been blamed for infections
Topic | Coronavirus China
