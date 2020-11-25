Sinopharm's subsidiary CNBG was one of the earliest coronavirus vaccine developers to push for human trials and the world’s first to enter the final stage of trials. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Sinopharm applies for regulatory approval from China to launch vaccine, state media reports
- Chinese pharmaceutical giant files for regulatory approval, according to Xinhua Finance
- China National Biotec Group executive says data review is not complete but Sinopharm chairman says vaccines are protective and safe
