Coronavirus: concerns grow over rule-breaking as restrictions take their toll on people’s well-being

  • Social distancing and quarantine rules are affecting people’s well-being, but attempts to flout the rules risk spreading Covid-19
  • Recent cases include a flight from Russia to China, where almost 200 passengers presented fake test results

Linda Lew
Updated: 11:30pm, 27 Nov, 2020

Hong Kong has faced restrictions of varying degrees of severity since early this year, something that has taken its toll on people’s mental health. Photo: KY Cheng Hong Kong has faced restrictions of varying degrees of severity since early this year, something that has taken its toll on people’s mental health. Photo: KY Cheng
