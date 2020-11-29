China's first nuclear power unit using Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design, was connected to the grid early on Friday. Photo: Xinhua China's first nuclear power unit using Hualong One technology, a domestically developed third-generation reactor design, was connected to the grid early on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
China powers up Hualong One, the first Chinese-developed nuclear reactor

  • Further tests needed but plant expected to go into commercial use by the end of the year
  • Milestone comes as Beijing tries to reduce country’s reliance on foreign technology and meet carbon targets

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:19pm, 29 Nov, 2020

