Work is under way to build a new dam in Bijie, Guizhou province, in June. More than 8,000 of China’s existing reservoirs have been identified as “sick and dangerous”. Photo: Xinhua
China says it will spend US$15 billion over five years to fix ‘sick and dangerous’ dams
- Thousands of reservoirs were damaged or destroyed in the country’s worst floods in decades this summer
- Patchy management by local officials is also to blame in some cases and supervision needs to be tightened, ministry says
