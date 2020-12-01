Zhang Shupeng in flight during a wingsuit jump from Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province in November. Photo: AFP
‘I feel like a bird’: extreme sports like wingsuit jumping are starting to take off in China
- Diving head first from a cliff in a red Batman-style suit, Zhang Shupeng is among a different breed of Chinese athlete
- The former world paragliding champion says there is more openness towards ‘sports which give more space to personality’
