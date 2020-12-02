Dong Yaoqiong said in a video that she could “no longer carry on under such stressful surveillance”. Photo: Twitter Dong Yaoqiong said in a video that she could “no longer carry on under such stressful surveillance”. Photo: Twitter
Dong Yaoqiong said in a video that she could “no longer carry on under such stressful surveillance”. Photo: Twitter
China’s ‘Ink Girl’ who defaced Xi Jinping poster allowed to contact father after protest

  • Dong Yaoqiong posted a video on Twitter saying she was ‘on the verge of collapse’ because of restrictions and surveillance
  • She has twice been admitted to a psychiatric facility against her will after throwing black ink on an image of the president in 2018, family says

Topic |   Human rights in China
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 2:00am, 2 Dec, 2020

