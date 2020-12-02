Dong Yaoqiong said in a video that she could “no longer carry on under such stressful surveillance”. Photo: Twitter
China’s ‘Ink Girl’ who defaced Xi Jinping poster allowed to contact father after protest
- Dong Yaoqiong posted a video on Twitter saying she was ‘on the verge of collapse’ because of restrictions and surveillance
- She has twice been admitted to a psychiatric facility against her will after throwing black ink on an image of the president in 2018, family says
Topic | Human rights in China
