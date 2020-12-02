Chang Weiping was taken away by police on October 22 after alleging in a video that he had been tortured when he was detained in January. Photo: Handout
Father of detained Chinese human rights lawyer speaks out about ‘inhumane’ treatment
- Chang Weiping has been kept under ‘residential surveillance’ at an unknown location for five weeks, accused of ‘inciting subversion of state power’
- After a 10-minute meeting, his father said he looked fragile and weak, and that he told him it was ‘futile’ to raise awareness about his case
Topic | Human rights in China
Chang Weiping was taken away by police on October 22 after alleging in a video that he had been tortured when he was detained in January. Photo: Handout