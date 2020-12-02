Zhou Xiaoxuan, center, cries as she speaks to her supporters upon arrival at the courthouse in Beijing. Photo: AP Zhou Xiaoxuan, center, cries as she speaks to her supporters upon arrival at the courthouse in Beijing. Photo: AP
Chinese #MeToo pioneer Zhou Xiaoxhuan gets her day in court as she sues TV host Zhu Jun for allegedly sexually harrassing her

  • Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a court in Beijing on Wednesday to support Zhou Xiaoxuan in a landmark hearing
  • Zhou is seeking damages and an apology from CCTV presenter Zhu Jun over claims he forcibly kissed her

Guo Rui in Guangzhou and Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 12:53am, 3 Dec, 2020

