Zhou Xiaoxuan, center, cries as she speaks to her supporters upon arrival at the courthouse in Beijing. Photo: AP
Chinese #MeToo pioneer Zhou Xiaoxhuan gets her day in court as she sues TV host Zhu Jun for allegedly sexually harrassing her
- Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a court in Beijing on Wednesday to support Zhou Xiaoxuan in a landmark hearing
- Zhou is seeking damages and an apology from CCTV presenter Zhu Jun over claims he forcibly kissed her
