Global Times chief editor Hu Xijin, left, and deputy chief editor Maggie Duan Jingtao. Photos: Weibo
Editor of nationalistic Chinese newspaper says he was a target of blackmail and rumours by deputy
- Hu Xijin says accusations that he had extramarital relationships with colleagues were not only harmful to him but also his coworkers
- Global Times deputy editor shares screengrab of complaint to the Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog
Topic | China Society
Global Times chief editor Hu Xijin, left, and deputy chief editor Maggie Duan Jingtao. Photos: Weibo