Chinese brewery marks traumatic Wuhan coronavirus lockdown with ‘stay strong’ craft beer
- After Wang Fan’s business nearly folded when the city was shut down for months he released a special brew to ‘let people know our story’
- Labels peel back to reveal black-and-white photographs of the fight against the virus and a poem – and all 100,000 cans were snapped up
Wang Fan, who runs the No 18 Brewery, with a “Wuhan Stay Strong” beer. Photo: AFP