China /  Society

Chinese brewery marks traumatic Wuhan coronavirus lockdown with ‘stay strong’ craft beer

  • After Wang Fan’s business nearly folded when the city was shut down for months he released a special brew to ‘let people know our story’
  • Labels peel back to reveal black-and-white photographs of the fight against the virus and a poem – and all 100,000 cans were snapped up

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:30pm, 3 Dec, 2020

