Two inactivated vaccines developed in China are in the final stage of clinical trials. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

breaking | Coronavirus: China to have 600 million doses of vaccines ‘ready for use this year’

  • Scientist in charge of vaccine development says there will be ‘a major announcement’ in the next one to two weeks
  • Two inactivated vaccines are in the final stage of clinical trials, but the drug makers have yet to release any phase 3 data

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 4:24pm, 4 Dec, 2020

Two inactivated vaccines developed in China are in the final stage of clinical trials. Photo: AFP
