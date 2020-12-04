Two inactivated vaccines developed in China are in the final stage of clinical trials. Photo: AFP
breaking | Coronavirus: China to have 600 million doses of vaccines ‘ready for use this year’
- Scientist in charge of vaccine development says there will be ‘a major announcement’ in the next one to two weeks
- Two inactivated vaccines are in the final stage of clinical trials, but the drug makers have yet to release any phase 3 data
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
Two inactivated vaccines developed in China are in the final stage of clinical trials. Photo: AFP