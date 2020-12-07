A dog looks out from its cage at Wen Junhong’s home for rescued animals in Chongqing, southwestern China. Photo: AFP A dog looks out from its cage at Wen Junhong’s home for rescued animals in Chongqing, southwestern China. Photo: AFP
A dog looks out from its cage at Wen Junhong’s home for rescued animals in Chongqing, southwestern China. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Dog’s life for China animal rescuer who shares her home with 1,300 strays

  • There are millions of stray cats and dogs on China’s streets and one woman is trying to save as many as possible
  • Attitudes to pet ownership have changed since it was regarded as a ‘bourgeois pastime’ but there is still no national animal welfare law

Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:03pm, 7 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A dog looks out from its cage at Wen Junhong’s home for rescued animals in Chongqing, southwestern China. Photo: AFP A dog looks out from its cage at Wen Junhong’s home for rescued animals in Chongqing, southwestern China. Photo: AFP
A dog looks out from its cage at Wen Junhong’s home for rescued animals in Chongqing, southwestern China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE