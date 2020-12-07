A dog looks out from its cage at Wen Junhong’s home for rescued animals in Chongqing, southwestern China. Photo: AFP
Dog’s life for China animal rescuer who shares her home with 1,300 strays
- There are millions of stray cats and dogs on China’s streets and one woman is trying to save as many as possible
- Attitudes to pet ownership have changed since it was regarded as a ‘bourgeois pastime’ but there is still no national animal welfare law
