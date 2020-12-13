Any outbreak would be a heavy blow to Hainan’s booming tourist and retail industry. The island, sometimes described as China’s Hawaii, receives millions of domestic visitors a year, drawn by its tropical climate and duty-free shopping.

In July this year, the duty-free quota was raised from 30,000 yuan (US$4,420) to 100,000 yuan per person, and electrical goods and wine added to the list of duty-free products in an effort to help get the economy back on track after the initial Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Hainan Customs Administration, tourists, most of whom are Chinese, spent 23.2 billion yuan (US$3.5 billion) on imported goods at Hainan’s four duty-free malls in the first 11 months of this year, nearly 10 billion yuan more than the same period last year, chinanews.com reported.

Chinese tourists have traditionally preferred to visit cheaper Southeast Asian destinations, but restrictions on foreign travel have helped Hainan’s tourist industry to bounce back.

Compared with the same periods last year, the island’s tourism revenues dropped by 9.7 per cent in July but grew by 21.5 per cent in October.

China has adopted a zero-tolerance approach as part of its fight against Covid-19 and any further outbreaks in Hainan could hit visitor numbers.

Ai Di, a 24-year-old teacher with an international school in Beijing who has booked tickets to Sanya for the new year said she may have to cancel her five-day holiday.

“I am still watching, but it could be very difficult that after spending so much time doing plans and money to book tickets and hotels, I may have to cancel it,” Ai said.

On Sunday, authorities in Suifenhe, a city with a population of 70,000 in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province, declared it was in “wartime mode” after one infection was confirmed.

Under the emergency response plan, residents were encouraged to stay in the city and those who have to leave must take tests. Weddings and funerals that involved more than five people were ordered to be rescheduled while public transport services were suspended.