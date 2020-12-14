Daily swims in the Yangtze stopped in January when Wuhan went into lockdown, which lasted 76 days. Photo: AFP
Winter no barrier to Wuhan’s river swimmers after coronavirus lockdown
- Daily swims in the Yangtze River have resumed for many residents of the city where Covid-19 first emerged
- For one retiree, inspired to swim by Mao Zedong, to be back in the water ‘is like being reborn’
