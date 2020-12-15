Singer Tan Weiwei attends the closing ceremony of the 28th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China. Her powerful new song, Xiaojuan, addresses the horrors of domestic violence in China. Photo: Getty Images
Song blasting violence against women lights up Chinese internet: singer Tan Weiwei says ‘it’s just my responsibility’ to give victims a voice
- Popular singer Tan Weiwei’s new album, 3811, quickly went viral for its songs about social issues faced by women in China – including domestic abuse
- Her references, in a song called Little Juan, to a litany of violence against women, and two recent killings, earned powerful endorsement from her female fans
Topic | K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
Singer Tan Weiwei attends the closing ceremony of the 28th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival in Xiamen, Fujian Province, China. Her powerful new song, Xiaojuan, addresses the horrors of domestic violence in China. Photo: Getty Images