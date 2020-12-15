Workers walking by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, about half the reporters in jail in China this year are Uygurs from the region. Photo: Reuters
China is global leader in imprisoned journalists for a second consecutive year, watchdog group finds
- China held at least 47 journalists in jail this year, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, just shy of the 48 it had in prisons in 2019
- About half this year are Uygurs reporting on conditions in Xinjiang, a CPJ official says
