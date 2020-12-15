Billions of trips are usually made at Lunar New Year as people travel across China. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China ‘must detect asymptomatic cases’ to prevent Lunar New Year spread
- The country’s chief epidemiologist says the most important measure this winter is to prevent people without symptoms spreading the virus
- Huge numbers are expected to travel for the Spring Festival in February
Topic | Coronavirus China
Billions of trips are usually made at Lunar New Year as people travel across China. Photo: AP