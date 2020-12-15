Billions of trips are usually made at Lunar New Year as people travel across China. Photo: AP Billions of trips are usually made at Lunar New Year as people travel across China. Photo: AP
Billions of trips are usually made at Lunar New Year as people travel across China. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Coronavirus: China ‘must detect asymptomatic cases’ to prevent Lunar New Year spread

  • The country’s chief epidemiologist says the most important measure this winter is to prevent people without symptoms spreading the virus
  • Huge numbers are expected to travel for the Spring Festival in February

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 2:21pm, 15 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Billions of trips are usually made at Lunar New Year as people travel across China. Photo: AP Billions of trips are usually made at Lunar New Year as people travel across China. Photo: AP
Billions of trips are usually made at Lunar New Year as people travel across China. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE