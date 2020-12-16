Pigs are pictured on a farm in Pingtung, Taiwan, on December 14, 2020. Pingtung in southern Taiwan is pig farming heartland and farmers there are bracing for the effects of American pork imports. Photo: Reuters Pigs are pictured on a farm in Pingtung, Taiwan, on December 14, 2020. Pingtung in southern Taiwan is pig farming heartland and farmers there are bracing for the effects of American pork imports. Photo: Reuters
US pork decision rankles and divides families in Taiwan’s pig country

  • Father and son pork farmers are in opposition over President Tsai Ing-wen’s decision to allow American pork containing ractopamine into the country
  • The average Taiwanese consumes around 40kg of pork a year

Reuters

Updated: 12:53pm, 16 Dec, 2020

Pigs are pictured on a farm in Pingtung, Taiwan, on December 14, 2020. Pingtung in southern Taiwan is pig farming heartland and farmers there are bracing for the effects of American pork imports. Photo: Reuters Pigs are pictured on a farm in Pingtung, Taiwan, on December 14, 2020. Pingtung in southern Taiwan is pig farming heartland and farmers there are bracing for the effects of American pork imports. Photo: Reuters
