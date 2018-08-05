Hong Kong singer Ellen Joyce Loo died outside a Happy Valley residence on Sunday. She was 32.

Police received a report of a person falling from a building on Sing Woo Road at about 9.50am, and a police source confirmed it was Loo.

The star, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2013, was found dead at the scene, the source said.

Born in Toronto in 1986, Loo moved to Hong Kong when she was four, and became a household name in 2001, when, at the age of 15, she co-formed the band, at17, with Eman Lam Yee-man.

After the pair split in 2010, Loo decided to pursue a solo career in Taiwan, where she switched form singing in Cantonese to Mandarin.

Loo shocked the music world last year when she came out as a lesbian in public fashion, thanking her wife, Fisher Yu Jing-ping, during her acceptance speech while collecting an award at the 28th Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan.

Singer-songwriter Ellen Joyce Loo on her same-sex marriage

She had become a champion for LGBT rights and an advocate for same-sex marriage – which she described as a basic human right.

In an interview with the Post last year, Loo said it took a lot of consideration for her to come out – though she thought her attempt to combat her bipolar disease was braver.

“Some people think I’m really brave for coming out; I think the bravest thing I did was overcome being bipolar,” she said.

“Having bipolar disease was really hectic. There wasn’t a specific reason for it. It could be induced by work stress and it’s also genetic. Some of my family members have it, too.”

Where to get help:

●24-hour hotline at Suicide Prevention Services: (852) 2382 0000

●24-hour hotline at Samaritan Befrienders Hong Kong: (852) 2389 2222

●Society for the Promotion of Hospice Care: (852) 2868 1211