Kindergarten classes and schools for physically and intellectually disabled children were suspended today after the Hong Kong Observatory raised the tropical cyclone warning signal No 3 at 5.20am.

At 7am, tropical storm Bebinca was estimated to be about 170km (106 miles) south-southwest of Hong Kong and is forecast to move slowly northward, edging closer to the Pearl River Delta later.

The Observatory said the chance of raising storm signal No 8 before 2pm is not high, but the rain bands associated with Bebinca will bring squally showers to the city.