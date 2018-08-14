Tropical Storm Bebinca: Kindergarten classes suspended as Hong Kong Observatory raises typhoon signal No 3
PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 14 August, 2018, 7:35am
UPDATED : Tuesday, 14 August, 2018, 7:35am
Kindergarten classes and schools for physically and intellectually disabled children were suspended today after the Hong Kong Observatory raised the tropical cyclone warning signal No 3 at 5.20am.
At 7am, tropical storm Bebinca was estimated to be about 170km (106 miles) south-southwest of Hong Kong and is forecast to move slowly northward, edging closer to the Pearl River Delta later.
The Observatory said the chance of raising storm signal No 8 before 2pm is not high, but the rain bands associated with Bebinca will bring squally showers to the city.
