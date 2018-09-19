NewsHong Kong
Solar investment
How village houses and Hong Kong offices could soon be saving with solar

Sick of Hong Kong's smoggy skies? A new government mandate plans to promote renewable energy by requring electric companies to buy power generated by local solar energy systems. Every village house in Hong Kong could soon be a mini solar power generator

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 19 September, 2018, 9:31am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 19 September, 2018, 9:31am

Dennis Wong
This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: Investing in the sun
 

