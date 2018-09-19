How village houses and Hong Kong offices could soon be saving with solar
Sick of Hong Kong's smoggy skies? A new government mandate plans to promote renewable energy by requring electric companies to buy power generated by local solar energy systems. Every village house in Hong Kong could soon be a mini solar power generator
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 19 September, 2018, 9:31am
UPDATED : Wednesday, 19 September, 2018, 9:31am
Related topics
This article appeared in the South China Morning Post print edition as: Investing in the sun
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
Show goes on for Steven Chan, HK Phil’s ‘Mr Fixit’ for 40 years
In partnership with: HK Phil
Getting old with splendid physical and mental health
Brought to you by: The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust
Comments: