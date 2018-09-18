Eight crew members had to abandon their sinking sand barge and board another boat in rough seas off Hong Kong Disneyland Park as the city was being pummelled by Typhoon Mangkhut on Sunday.

The 70-metre (230-foot) vessel, which came from Zhuhai, Guangdong province, took refuge in waters off Lantau Island after unloading a cargo of stone in Hong Kong over the weekend.

About five hours after the hurricane signal No 10 – the highest available – came into force for the storm, the most powerful on record in Hong Kong, the barge started taking in water at about 3pm, according to a law enforcement source.

“The crew used pumps to bail out the water on board but failed. As the barge was sinking, they decided to abandon ship,” he said.

Their Hong Kong agency arranged for another boat to pick them up. Soon after the eight men – all from mainland China – made it on board safely, their barge sank quickly and capsized. No one was injured in the incident.

On Tuesday, only the bottom of the capsized barge could be seen above water near the theme park’s pier.

Buoys and a boom were placed around the floating hull.

The Marine Department, which is responsible for ensuring the barge’s local agency carries out salvage work, has not commented on the incident.