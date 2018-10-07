Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is in Hong Kong, and spent Saturday night shopping and having a meal in Causeway Bay with his family and security detail, according to photos posted by his special assistant on Facebook.

The president’s getaway trip came just a day after he hinted at having health problems.

In a televised speech on Thursday night, he told top security officials he went to a private hospital for a procedure, adding, “I will tell you if it’s cancer”.

A senior Hong Kong government source told the Post that Duterte and his party arrived on Friday night and the 73-year-old president was staying at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Wan Chai. Police had stepped up patrols around the area.

“He and his family members will leave the city by Sunday evening. They came here for a holiday and will have no official events,” the source said.

Go posted photos on Facebook just after 10pm on Saturday night, showing himself posing with Duterte, his long-time partner Honeylet Avancena, the couple’s daughter Veronica and security escorts.

The group looked to be in the Causeway Bay area.

On Friday, the president’s spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte would let the public know if he had a serious illness, once he got the results from doctors.

“The result of the examination, whether or not it can be made public will depend on what they find out,” Roque told a news briefing, citing a provision in the Philippine constitution on public disclosure of the president’s health conditions.

“The president is not inclined to hide anything about his health. I assure the public, the president will not hide anything. If it is serious, he will inform the nation.”

When asked whether the president was dying, Roque said: “I don’t think so”.

Rumours of Duterte’s health woes re-emerged after the president, known for his busy schedule and long speeches, missed two official events on Wednesday, including a meeting with the cabinet.