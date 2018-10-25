Chinese journalist Kong Linlin has been charged with common assault after she allegedly slapped a volunteer at a UK conference attended by Hong Kong democracy activists last month.

The West Midlands Police confirmed the charge to the South China Morning Post on Thursday. The 48-year-old woman will appear at court on a date that has yet to be set.

Kong was originally taken into custody September 30 after she allegedly slapped Enoch Lieu, but released when the Chinese embassy in London intervened. Kong works for China’s state-run broadcaster CCTV.

People at the conference event discussed freedom, autonomy and the rule of law in Hong Kong. Prominent Hong Kong democracy activists spoke at the event.

After Benedict Rogers, founder of Hong Kong Watch, made remarks about China, Kong stood up and shouted at him: “You are a liar. You are anti-China. You want to separate China. And you are not even Chinese. The rest are all traitors.”

Chinese reporter arrested after assault on volunteer at UK conference

Lieu tried to get her to leave the venue and was then slapped twice, according to an account that he posted on Twitter.