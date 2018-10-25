Hong Kong MTR passengers faced disruption for the second time in a month on Thursday, when trains were delayed on two rail lines.

Train services for the Tseung Kwan O Line and Kwun Tong Line were gradually resuming after a short suspension and delay, according to MTR announcements early that morning.

Train services for Po Lam station were earlier suspended due to power supply problems, the operator announced at about 7am. Shuttle buses were arranged for affected passengers.

Services for other stations along the Tseung Kwan O Line were also delayed as a result.

At the same time, services on the Kwun Tong Line were delayed due to signal problems. Train frequency was reduced to every 10 minutes.

The MTR experienced its worst breakdown ever on October 16, when the signalling system on four major lines – Island, Tsuen Wan, Kwun Tong and Tseung Kwan O – stopped working shortly before rush hour.

More to follow ...