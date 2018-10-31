Investigation launched after swimmer dies in Hong Kong’s Big Wave Bay
- Man’s friend called police after he failed to surface from the water
- Swimmer was taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, where he was declared dead
PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 31 October, 2018, 7:19pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 31 October, 2018, 8:28pm
A swimmer in his 20s died in hospital after being found unconscious in the water at Big Wave Bay beach, in the southeast of Hong Kong Island on Wednesday.
Emergency personnel were called when his female friend sought help from police to find him at the beach off Big Wave Bay Road soon after 4pm.
A police spokesman said the woman told officers that the man failed to surface after he went swimming about an hour earlier.
A few minutes later, the man was found unconscious in the water and then brought to shore, according to police.
He was taken unconscious to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan, where he was certified dead at 5.14pm.
Officers were investigating the cause of the incident.
