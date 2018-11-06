The South China Morning Post treasures the city it calls home, having been based in Hong Kong since its founding. Over the years, the media organisation has recognised the importance of connecting with the community, supporting charitable causes, highlighting unsung heroes, and spurring debate on key issues facing Hong Kong and China.

In 1988, the Post joined up with RTHK to organise Operation Santa Claus, harnessing the voices of two of the city’s most respected media organisations to bring the local community and charities together.

The annual campaign, at Christmas time, identifies the needs of the community, gives them a public spotlight, and helps direct help to where it is most needed.

Donations are collected from schools, clubs, businesses and members of the public, and fundraising events are held over the festive period. From its modest beginnings raising HK$101,000 in 1988, the campaign has come far, amassing HK$16.27 million last year.

Operation Santa Claus is now one of Hong Kong’s biggest charity drives. Over the past three decades, the campaign has raised a total of HK$275 million for 260 worthy causes across different sectors of the community.

The Post also established the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, in 2013, to shine a light on some of the city’s unsung heroes, celebrating the spirit of charity, civic awareness and goodwill displayed by these ordinary, yet exemplary, citizens.

The annual campaign celebrates the achievements of truly remarkable people whose efforts and contributions to society might otherwise go unnoticed.

Ordinary people from all walks of life, these heroes might be good Samaritans or carers. They might be everyday hardworking individuals, who make a big difference by supporting the wider community with their dedication and efforts. Since 2013, the awards have recognised more than 200 winners, finalists and nominees.

The Post has also spurred public debate on the big issues facing Hong Kong and China. The Redefining Hong Kong series of debates was launched in 2013 to coincide with the 110th anniversary of the newspaper. The aim was to encourage constructive dialogue on Hong Kong’s most pressing issues and to seek solutions which would benefit the city. The topics discussed have ranged from the housing crisis to the city’s role as a financial centre, politics, the sharing economy, and the prospects for economic growth.

Four conferences, featuring influential speakers and panellists, have been organised by the Post in recent years to discuss issues relating to China. The first three, in 2015, 2016 and 2018, were held in Hong Kong. The most recent, in October, was hosted in Kuala Lumpur, with a focus on China and Southeast Asia, with the theme “building cooperation, managing complexities”. The conferences are part of the Post’s strategy to achieve its vision and mission, which are to elevate thought and lead the global conversation about China.