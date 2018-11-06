I am delighted to congratulate the South China Morning Post on its 115th anniversary.

The SCMP, Hong Kong’s major English-language daily newspaper, boasts a team of more than 300 reporters, editors, photographers and other media professionals. They are based not only in Hong Kong but in the paper’s four mainland Chinese bureaus (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen) and two United States bureaus (New York City and Washington)

The award-winning newspaper provides valued, in-depth coverage of political, business, cultural and community issues, together with general news, features and commentary, while providing continuous updates through its electronic editions. Indeed, SCMP.com’s Hong Kong and international online editions will be joined, later this year, by a US edition and an Asian edition.

In recent years, the newspaper’s strong China coverage continues to expand, in size and in the range of its offerings. Along with its growing China desk, the SCMP’s China coverage has been bolstered by the addition of political economy and tech news teams. The newspaper has also launched three electronic products in the past year focused on China: Inkstone, a daily news brief; Abacus, targeting the mainland’s tech industry; and Goldthread, which features food, travel and culture in China.

The SCMP has been a community believer from its beginnings in 1903, bringing Hong Kong together through such annual institutions as the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards and Operation Santa Claus, which has raised some HK$275 million for charity over the past 30 years.

The SCMP, in short, reveals the renewed spirit of Hong Kong driven by my government – connect and excel, and in its passionate commitment to the community.

I am confident the SCMP and Hong Kong will continue to grow and prosper, hand in hand, in this 21st century of opportunity.