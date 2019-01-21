The temperature in Hong Kong could drop to a chilly 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, after the city enjoyed the warmest dahan – the traditional Chinese “day of major coldness” – in 50 years on Sunday.

The Hong Kong Observatory said the highest temperature recorded on Sunday at its headquarters in Tsim Sha Tsui was 23.4 degrees – making it the fourth-warmest dahan since records began.

Dahan, or “major coldness”, is the last of 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese calendar.

The terms, which helped farmers plan agricultural work, begin with Lichun, or “start of spring” in early February. Dahan usually falls between January 19 and 21.

Dr Ng Yin-lam, a scientific officer at the Observatory, said the sunshine combined with a weakening easterly airstream had brought Sunday’s warm weather.

“It was not directly related to global warming,” Ng said. “More specifically, airstreams slow down the increase in ground temperature. On the contrary, a weakening airstream and sunny weather are favourable for a warm day.”

The three warmest dahan on record in Hong Kong were in 1905, 1954 and 1969, when temperatures at the Observatory rose to 24.8, 24.4 and 26.4 degrees respectively.

The forecaster previously said December had been much warmer than usual in Hong Kong. The monthly mean temperature was 19.2 degrees, 1.3 degrees higher than normal, one of the highest on record for the month.

In addition, the daily mean temperature on December 22 reached 22.2 degrees, the warmest Winter Solstice on record.

On Sunday, the highest temperatures, recorded in Sheung Shui and Shek Kong, were about 27 degrees. But Hongkongers should brace for dry and chilly weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Observatory said the influence of the northeast monsoon meant temperatures over southern China would fall significantly. The lowest temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday would be 12 and 13 degrees and could drop to about nine or 10 degrees in the northern New Territories on Wednesday.

Ng said the monsoon had already lowered the temperature in southern Chinese cities such as Guangzhou to 12 degrees.

“Residents should bear that in mind and keep warm, especially during peak flu season,” she said.