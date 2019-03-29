Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The newly opened Rosewood Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Durston Saylor
Hong Kong

Hong Kong hotel industry has capacity to continue to grow despite economic uncertainty and manpower shortage

  • The Hong Kong Hotels Association says 2018 was a record year for the sector, largely driven by visitors from mainland China
  • The opening of several hotels is expected to offset the loss of the Excelsior in Causeway Bay, which closes at the end of the month
Topic |   Tourism
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Published: 10:19pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:47pm, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The newly opened Rosewood Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Durston Saylor
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.