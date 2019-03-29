The newly opened Rosewood Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Durston Saylor
Hong Kong hotel industry has capacity to continue to grow despite economic uncertainty and manpower shortage
- The Hong Kong Hotels Association says 2018 was a record year for the sector, largely driven by visitors from mainland China
- The opening of several hotels is expected to offset the loss of the Excelsior in Causeway Bay, which closes at the end of the month
Topic | Tourism
The newly opened Rosewood Hong Kong in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Durston Saylor