A Government Flying Service helicopter lifted the woman to hospital where she died. Photo: Winson Wong
Female hiker dies after falling down a New Territories waterfall
- The woman fell while hiking with friends in Tai Mo Shan Country Park around midday and was taken to hospital in an unconscious state
A hiker died in hospital after falling down a waterfall in a Hong Kong country park on Friday.
The woman was in Tai Mo Shan Country Park in Tai Po when the incident happened shortly before midday.
The 26-year-old victim was a Hong Kong identity card holder of Philippine origin. She had been hiking with several friends, starting out from Lam Kam Road, Tai Po at about 9am. Upon reaching Ng Tung Chai Waterfall, her friends heard a loud noise and found she had fallen 15 metres down a fall and was in the water, according to police. A police spokesman said she was unconscious when she was taken out of the water. She was airlifted to Tuen Mun Hospital, where she was declared dead at 1.31pm.
The Fire Services Department sent three fire engines and one ambulance. Paramedics gave first aid to the woman at the scene before she was taken to hospital, according to the department spokeswoman.
To reach the waterfalls requires taking a steep hike up Hong Kong’s highest peak – Tai Mo Shan. The main waterfall is 35 metres tall.
Ng Tung Chai Waterfall is on one of the hiking routes listed by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department. The trails are grouped under four levels, namely “easy”, “moderate”, “difficult” and “very difficult”. The Ng Tung Chai Waterfall route is about 5km long and rated “difficult”.