The 26-year-old victim was a Hong Kong identity card holder of Philippine origin. She had been hiking with several friends, starting out from Lam Kam Road, Tai Po at about 9am. Upon reaching Ng Tung Chai Waterfall, her friends heard a loud noise and found she had fallen 15 metres down a fall and was in the water, according to police. A police spokesman said she was unconscious when she was taken out of the water. She was airlifted to Tuen Mun Hospital, where she was declared dead at 1.31pm.