Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport will add a third runway. Photo: Alamy
Shenzhen airport third runway expansion sets up Greater Bay Area battle for the skies with Hong Kong
- Top economic planning body approves 9.35 billion yuan development, which will allow facility to handle 80 million passengers
- Hong Kong’s airport, which had 75 million passengers last year, is also adding a third runway in HK$144 billion move
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport will add a third runway. Photo: Alamy