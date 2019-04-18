Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lok Sin Tong charity project announced the city's first plans to develop an abandoned school in Kowloon City into transitional public housing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen.
Hong Kong

Hong Kong school to be reborn as transitional homes for low-income families in a first for the city

  • Lok Sin Tong Primary School in Kowloon City will be converted into 50 flats for three- to four-person households after it closes in August
  • The Lok Sin Tong Benevolent Society, which is overseeing the project, hopes other disused schools will provide similar homes
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Published: 7:00am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:14am, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lok Sin Tong charity project announced the city's first plans to develop an abandoned school in Kowloon City into transitional public housing. Photo: Xiaomei Chen.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.