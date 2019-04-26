The June 4 Museum in Mong Kok features among its exhibits items belonging to victims and survivors of the crackdown. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong Tiananmen memorial museum reopens in Mong Kok after almost three-year hiatus
- The June 4 museum, run by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, has been homeless since July 2016
- The alliance managed to open it on schedule despite vandalism during renovations earlier this month
Topic | Tiananmen Square crackdown
The June 4 Museum in Mong Kok features among its exhibits items belonging to victims and survivors of the crackdown. Photo: Edmond So