Undated photo of former CIA agent Jerry Chun Shing Lee. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong resident Jerry Chun Shing Lee, ex-CIA officer accused of spying for China, expected to plead guilty
- A hearing to change his plea has been set for Wednesday afternoon, but no plea is final until it is entered in court and approved by the judge
- Lee is one of three former intelligence operatives accused of spying for China in the past two years
Topic | Former CIA agent Jerry Lee
