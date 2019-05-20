Butchers are back in business after slaughterhouses reopened following a case of African swine fever. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business brisk despite up to 50 per cent jump in pork prices as Hong Kong butchers resume trade following African swine fever case
- Price of fresh meat soars after butchers finally get supplies but customers appear willing to accept the extra expense
- Cost of live pigs from mainland doubled as supplies for slaughtering on Sunday were only about quarter of normal level
The local pork industry has been disrupted for about a week since the city confirmed its first case of African swine fever. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pork not back on Hong Kong markets for Sunday after African swine fever-related closures, for lack of slaughterhouse orders
- Food bosses said workers at privately owned Tsuen Wan slaughterhouse would start killing animals from the early hours
- But it later transpired that no one had ordered slaughtered pigs from the facilities
