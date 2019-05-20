Channels

Butchers are back in business after slaughterhouses reopened following a case of African swine fever. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business brisk despite up to 50 per cent jump in pork prices as Hong Kong butchers resume trade following African swine fever case

  • Price of fresh meat soars after butchers finally get supplies but customers appear willing to accept the extra expense
  • Cost of live pigs from mainland doubled as supplies for slaughtering on Sunday were only about quarter of normal level
Linda Lew  

Published: 2:00pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 2:46pm, 20 May, 2019

