A Telegram user, who administrated a 30,000-strong chat group of protesters and supporters, was arrested this week.
Hong Kong

From Facebook and Twitter to Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal: how protest technology has evolved since Occupy Central

  • Encrypted messenger apps used by protesters to organise themselves, share intelligence and avoid police detection
  • But police arrest a Telegram group administrator on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Masha Borak  

Karen Chiu  

Linda Lew  

Published: 8:00am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:19am, 13 Jun, 2019

Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong’s young protesters back with a vengeance as all-out chaos erupts on city’s streets following anger at extradition bill

  • Police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters for first time in city’s history, laying siege to downtown areas in clashes that leave over 70 injured
  • US President Donald Trump says he hopes Hong Kong and Beijing will be able ‘to work it out’ and that he is impressed by size of Sunday’s mass rally
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Published: 12:12am, 13 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:52am, 13 Jun, 2019

