A Telegram user, who administrated a 30,000-strong chat group of protesters and supporters, was arrested this week.
From Facebook and Twitter to Telegram, WhatsApp and Signal: how protest technology has evolved since Occupy Central
- Encrypted messenger apps used by protesters to organise themselves, share intelligence and avoid police detection
- But police arrest a Telegram group administrator on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
A Telegram user, who administrated a 30,000-strong chat group of protesters and supporters, was arrested this week.
Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s young protesters back with a vengeance as all-out chaos erupts on city’s streets following anger at extradition bill
- Police fire tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters for first time in city’s history, laying siege to downtown areas in clashes that leave over 70 injured
- US President Donald Trump says he hopes Hong Kong and Beijing will be able ‘to work it out’ and that he is impressed by size of Sunday’s mass rally
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Riot police push protesters along Harcourt Road in Admiralty on Wednesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng