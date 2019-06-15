Protesters flee from clouds of tear gas on Queensway Road in Admiralty in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Nora Tam
‘It depends on what the Chinese do’: US ‘unlikely to move’ on Hong Kong barring dramatic escalation over extradition bill
- Washington might consider sanctions if Chinese forces move into city and use violence against protesters
- US response could also be influenced by status of trade talks with Beijing
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Police use tear gas to disperse protesters against the anti-extradition law in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
China summons US envoy in protest over Washington’s condemnation of Hong Kong extradition bill
- Chinese vice foreign minister says Beijing will not accept meddling by foreign forces in Hong Kong’s affairs
- It is in the interest of the United States that Hong Kong continue to be prosperous and stable, foreign ministry says
