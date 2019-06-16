Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Qantas aircraft, pictured in Melbourne, would fly direct to places such as London if Qantas follows through with Project Sunrise. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong

Hong Kong International Airport and other transit hubs under threat as Qantas moves towards 20-hour non-stop flights between Melbourne and London, Sydney and New York

  • Australian carrier issues final call for offers from Airbus and Boeing as it weighs up whether to launch new ultra long-haul flights
  • Move could have negative impact on popular layover locations such as Hong Kong, but Qantas boss says no decision has been made
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 12:00pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:32pm, 16 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Qantas aircraft, pictured in Melbourne, would fly direct to places such as London if Qantas follows through with Project Sunrise. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.