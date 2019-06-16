Qantas aircraft, pictured in Melbourne, would fly direct to places such as London if Qantas follows through with Project Sunrise. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong International Airport and other transit hubs under threat as Qantas moves towards 20-hour non-stop flights between Melbourne and London, Sydney and New York
- Australian carrier issues final call for offers from Airbus and Boeing as it weighs up whether to launch new ultra long-haul flights
- Move could have negative impact on popular layover locations such as Hong Kong, but Qantas boss says no decision has been made
Topic | Aviation
Qantas aircraft, pictured in Melbourne, would fly direct to places such as London if Qantas follows through with Project Sunrise. Photo: Reuters