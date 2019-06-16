Senior immigration officer Angus Leung (right) and his husband Scott Adams. The Court of Final Appeal unanimously ruled in favour of Leung, granting the couple spousal benefits and joint tax assessment enjoyed by heterosexual couples in the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
LGBT couple in landmark Hong Kong case say coming forward was vital to give encouragement to others who still feel the need to hide their sexuality
- Civil servant Angus Leung speaks out after feeling alienated in workplace over court ruling
- Court of Final Appeal ruled on June 6 that Leung and his husband Scott Adams were entitled to spousal benefits and joint tax assessment
Topic | LGBTI
