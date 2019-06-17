US President Donald Trump shakes hand with China's President Xi Jinping at the end of a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November 2017. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump to raise Hong Kong extradition protests with Xi Jinping at G20, Mike Pompeo says
- US president earlier said he hoped protesters against controversial law would ‘work it out’ with China but stopped short of condemning the proposed legislation
- Secretary of state says Trump’s imposition of widespread tariffs on Chinese goods in trade war show his willingness to confront Beijing
US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping could meet in Japan later this month. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump says ‘it doesn’t matter’ if Xi Jinping agrees to meeting at G20 because US is ‘collecting billions in tariffs’ from China
- US president insists Chinese exporters bear burden of tariffs despite economists agreeing costs are largely borne by US consumers
- Trump again accuses Beijing of manipulating value of yuan to cushion impact of US duties
