Dragon dancers take part in the Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver’s Chinatown in 2014. The event is organised each year by the Chinese Benevolent Association of Vancouver. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong

Canadian ads blasted Hong Kong ‘radicals’, invoking blood loyalty to China. Was Beijing’s United Front involved?

  • There were 208 signatories to the newspaper ads placed in Vancouver, reflecting a recent explosion in mainland-linked groups in Canada
  • A director of the long-time Chinatown group that placed the ads said all in Canada should be heard – even those accused of ties to Beijing’s influence campaign
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 11:30pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:20am, 7 Jul, 2019

Dragon dancers take part in the Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver’s Chinatown in 2014. The event is organised each year by the Chinese Benevolent Association of Vancouver. Photo: Xinhua
Protesters plan to march from Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon station (above) on Sunday. Photo: Roy Issa
Law and Crime

1,500 Hong Kong police officers on standby to prevent unrest and conflict with mainland Chinese tourists during extradition bill protest on Sunday

  • Mainland officials handling Hong Kong affairs wary of clashes with tourists during protest near West Kowloon rail terminus
  • Riot officers and rail station on alert as 2,000 protesters will start march from Tsim Sha Tsui
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Clifford Lo  

William Zheng  

Published: 10:31pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:22pm, 6 Jul, 2019

Protesters plan to march from Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon station (above) on Sunday. Photo: Roy Issa
