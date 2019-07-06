Dragon dancers take part in the Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver’s Chinatown in 2014. The event is organised each year by the Chinese Benevolent Association of Vancouver. Photo: Xinhua
Canadian ads blasted Hong Kong ‘radicals’, invoking blood loyalty to China. Was Beijing’s United Front involved?
- There were 208 signatories to the newspaper ads placed in Vancouver, reflecting a recent explosion in mainland-linked groups in Canada
- A director of the long-time Chinatown group that placed the ads said all in Canada should be heard – even those accused of ties to Beijing’s influence campaign
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Protesters plan to march from Tsim Sha Tsui to West Kowloon station (above) on Sunday. Photo: Roy Issa
1,500 Hong Kong police officers on standby to prevent unrest and conflict with mainland Chinese tourists during extradition bill protest on Sunday
- Mainland officials handling Hong Kong affairs wary of clashes with tourists during protest near West Kowloon rail terminus
- Riot officers and rail station on alert as 2,000 protesters will start march from Tsim Sha Tsui
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
