Wu Zhendong wants the skies over Asia to even busier and says business for corporate jets could be boosted by 25 per cent. Photo: Handout
Asia’s jet set being forced to buy old planes or sell up and fly commercially, says new head of business aviation group
- Chairman of Asia Business Aviation Association says region’s airports should give his members better flight slots and charge lower fees
- Wu Zhendong says sector could enjoy 25 per cent growth if priority wasn’t given to commercial airlines
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
Wu Zhendong wants the skies over Asia to even busier and says business for corporate jets could be boosted by 25 per cent. Photo: Handout