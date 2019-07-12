The bizarre accident occurred near the Nam Cheong MTR station at around 9am. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police officers cheat death as metre-long iron bar spears windscreen on West Kowloon Highway
- Heavy metal rod pierces moving vehicle, somehow missing officers and slightly injuring one with shattered glass
- Bizarre accident closes one lane of West Kowloon Highway toward Tsim Sha Tsui for more than an hour
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
