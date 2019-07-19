Protesters paint banners to oppose the handover of the Central harbourfront to the PLA. The banners read: ‘Return the waterfront to us! Against this cessation of land.’ Photo: Dickson Lee
Group asks Hong Kong town planning watchdog to rezone strip of Central harbourfront handed over to PLA as open space to avoid conflict
- Central Harbourfront Concern Group says change of land use of 150-metre strip will not affect army’s dock operations
- If a military vessel arrives to dock, area can always be secured fully for a specific period under Section 36 of Public Order Ordinance, it says
Topic | Urban planning
