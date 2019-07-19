Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters paint banners to oppose the handover of the Central harbourfront to the PLA. The banners read: ‘Return the waterfront to us! Against this cessation of land.’ Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong

Group asks Hong Kong town planning watchdog to rezone strip of Central harbourfront handed over to PLA as open space to avoid conflict

  • Central Harbourfront Concern Group says change of land use of 150-metre strip will not affect army’s dock operations
  • If a military vessel arrives to dock, area can always be secured fully for a specific period under Section 36 of Public Order Ordinance, it says
Topic |   Urban planning
Joyce Ng

Joyce Ng  

Published: 8:45pm, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:58pm, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters paint banners to oppose the handover of the Central harbourfront to the PLA. The banners read: ‘Return the waterfront to us! Against this cessation of land.’ Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.